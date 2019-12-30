PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday yet again backed the newly enacted but the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and took to the microblogging site Twitter using the hashtag '#IndiaSupportsCAA'.

"Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev," Modi tweeted also releasing the video footage of the yogi guru and writer.

"He (Sadhguru) provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA," the Prime Minister tweeted.

#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.



Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019

The BJP also on its Twitter handle put out a missive calling it a 'myth buster' on the same hashtag.

"No foreigners will get citizenship automatically by the Act. A prescribed authority will scrutinise each application submitted for citizenship and only those persons complying with criteria specified in the Act will be granted Indian citizenship," the party said.

In another 'myth buster' Tweet, the saffron party said: "Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is applicable to the whole country. Persons facing religious persecution are not settled only in Assam. They are staying in other parts of the country as well".

(With agency inputs)