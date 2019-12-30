Home Nation

Roll back CAA to end cycle of resistance and harsh counter-measures: Yashwant Sinha-led group

The hasty enactment of the patently discriminatory CAA and fears on related extension of the NRC to the whole country have triggered these protests, the group said. 

Published: 30th December 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid raging anti-CAA protests, a civil-society group led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday urged the government to consider roll back of the controversial citizenship law to break the cycle of peoples' resistance and adoption of harsh counter-measures.

The youth-led protests by people of all faiths have been met with use of unduly harsh measures by the state that has so far resulted in over two-dozen deaths, injuries to hundreds and destruction of public property, said the Concerned Citizens' Group in a statement signed by Sinha, Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, Air Vice Marshal (retired) Kapil Kak and journalist Bharat Bhushan.

The hasty enactment of the patently discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and fears on related extension of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the whole country have triggered these protests, the group said.

The core message the protestors conveyed to the government is that the CAA, founded on religious basis of citizenship, is aimed against the nation's principal minority, violates its rights and upends the fundamentals of India's constitutional nationhood, it said.

"There is a need to counter the growing international negative perception of our domestic policies, especially in our South Asian neighbourhood. American and Western criticism could get more strident should the NRC come in," the statement said.

"We urge the government to consider that the cycle of peoples' resistance and adoption of harsh counter-measures can only be broken if the CAA-NRC policy is rolled back without delay to provide relief to all sections of society," the Concerned Citizens' Group said.

This is also the appropriate time to recall the hapless plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir where the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and 35A has deeply wounded the psyche of the people of Kashmir, plunging Kashmiri society into untold misery with an undercurrent of unease, depression and, with the political leadership in continuing incarceration, "death of expectations and public politics", the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha Citizenship Act NRC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp