Home Nation

Undertrial prisoner beaten to death inside Nagaland jail, five officials suspended

The victim, Yanbemo Mozhui, was arrested earlier in connection with an incident of assault on security guards at a bank branch in Bhandari town of Wokha district.

Published: 30th December 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An undertrial prisoner was “brutally” beaten to death in Nagaland and the authorities placed under suspension five jail officials, including an assistant jailor, and terminated the services of 12 temporary staffs.

The victim, Yanbemo Mozhui, was arrested earlier in connection with an incident of assault on security guards at a bank branch in Bhandari town of Wokha district.

The incident, which took place at Wokha sub-jail on December 26, has shaken the state’s prison establishment. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

The state’s Director General of Prisons, Toshitsungba Aier, appointed superintendent of Zunheboto jail K Kushito Awomi as inquiry officer and jailor of Peren district jail Imlinungba as presenting officer to probe the case. In an order issued on December 27, the authorities asked the probe team to submit its report within 15 days.

All the 17 persons, against whom action was taken, were allegedly involved in the incident. The victim was subjected to the assault following an incident of jailbreak on December 23.

A prisoner had made good his escape from the sub-jail on December 23 but only to be nabbed two days later. During his interrogation, he had allegedly told the jail officials that the victim had helped him escape.

Meanwhile, social media users are going hammer and tongs at the jail officials over the “brutal” killing. Shocking photos of the assault on the victim have gone viral on the various social networking sites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland custodial death Wokha sub jail
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp