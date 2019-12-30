UP deputy CM retorts, says Priyanka Gandhi stands with those who indulged in violence

By Online Desk

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma countered Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and accused her of denigrating Hinduism.

Addressing a press conference barely two hours since the Congress general secretary made certain remarks against Adityanath, before returning to New Delhi after winding up a four-day visit to the state capital, Sharma said, "Priyanka Gandhi stands with those who indulged in (anti-CAA) violence.

He said that the Congress leader had violated rules to garner publicity. "Congress has been indulging in such unlawful activities for some time. Prohibitory orders were in force and she still created a drama. It is also wrong to say that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had used the word 'badla' (revenge) in his statement," he said.

Sharma alleged that the Congress was getting unnerved by the rapid development in the country because it wanted India to retain its image of a land of snake charmers.

He said that the government would make all efforts to maintain law and order and no innocent would be targeted. "Those who damage public property will have to face action," he added.

He also slammed Priyanka for leveling uncalled for allegations against the Chief Minister and the state government.

Priyanka Gandhi had hit out at the chief minister on Monday, saying there was no place for violence or "revenge" in the country.

In a jibe at Adityanath days after he said those who damaged public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the ensuing violence would be made to pay, the Congress general secretary said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or "revenge".

