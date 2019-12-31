Home Nation

Arms licence case: CBI raids 17 locations in J&K, three states

Among the officials whose premises were raided are two senior IAS officers  Yasha Mudgal and Kumar Rajeev Ranjan.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday carried out searches at 17 places including premises of two senior IAS officers in Jammu and Kashmir related to an alleged gun-licencing racket unearthed by Rajasthan Police in 2017, officials said.

Giving details, the CBI officials said several documents related to the cases, including bank statements, were recovered during the searches that were carried out at three places in Kashmir, 11 places in Jammu and one each in Gurugram (Haryana), Mohali (Punjab) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

The CBI sleuths conducted raids at Srinagar, Jammu,  Barmulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama in an ongoing investigation of two cases related to allegations of issuance of around two lakh arms licences from different districts of J&K by their respective Deputy Commissioners.
CBI is probing  licences that were issued in the last decade from districts of the militancy-hit region, officials said. It is alleged that the then public servants received illegal gratification in issuance of licences to non-residents of J&K in violation of rules, officials said.

Among the officials whose premises were raided are two senior IAS officers  Yasha Mudgal and Kumar Rajeev Ranjan.

The residences of government officials Itrat Hussain, Mohammed Saleem, Mohammed Junaid Khan, FC Bhagat, Farooq Ahmed Khan and Jenhagir Ahmed Mir were also searched.A CBI official said incriminating documents, recovered during searches, are being scrutinised.

Letters unanswered
According to Rajasthan Police, the J&K govt was informed about the racket in 2017 and letters addressed to then Chief Secretary B B Vyas went unanswered. According to Rajasthan ATS officials, just 10 per cent of the arms licences issued in the state were to residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp