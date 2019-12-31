Home Nation

Aurangabad deputy mayor poll: AIMIM suspends 6 corporators for defying party orders

Five of the corporators remained absent from the civic house today and one voted for a BJP-backed candidate while electing deputy mayor.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Suspension for the DSP and the SI who allegedly delayed the investigation process.

For representational purposes

By PTI

AURANGABAD: On a day a Shiv Sena nominee got elected as deputy mayor of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the opposition AIMIM has suspended six corporators for remaining absent during voting in defiance of the party orders.

The announcement was made by the party's Lok Sabha MP from the city and Maharashtra unit chief Imtiyaz Jaleel.

While Shiv Sena's Rajendra Janjal won the election by securing 51 votes, BJP-backed independent candidate Gokulsingh Malke got 34 votes and Zafar Khan of the All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) managed 13 votes.

Of the 115 corporators in the civic body, 100 remained present to cast their votes.

"We have suspended six corporators and they have been removed from the party rolls. Five of them remained absent from the civic house today and one voted for a BJP-backed candidate," Jaleel told PTI.

The six corporators are identified as Saira Bano Ajmal Khan, Sangeeta Subhash Waghule, Naseembi Sandu Khan, Vikas Yedke, Shaikh Sameena Shaikh Ilyas and Saleema Baubhai Qureshi.

"Some city leaders tried to contact us for support for a BJP-backed Independent candidate. But we were clear on our stand that we would vote only for our candidate," Jaleel said.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP's Vijay Autade over "suspension" of a water scheme for Aurangabad by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

In the 115-member civic house, the Sena is the largest party with 29 seats, followed by the AIMIM with 24, BJP with 23, 17 Independents, 11 from the Congress, five from BSP, four from NCP and two of RPI(D).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aurangabad Municipal Corporation AIMIM
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp