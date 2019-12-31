Home Nation

Chandigarh diary: Hike in penalty for not registering pet dogs

The administration has approved the proposal sent by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, in which it proposed to increase the penalty for not registering pet dogs from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

Published: 31st December 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 01:20 PM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The Chandigarh administration has decided to increase the penalty for not registering pet dogs.

The cost of registration forms has also been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500. As many as 7,950 pet dogs are registered in the city.

Housing Board to launch 4BHK scheme

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will launch a 4BHK scheme in the city. Under the proposal, which has been approved by the CHB, four categories of flats will be constructed at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park (IT Park).

These include 4BHK, 3BHK, 2BHK and EWS categories. This is for the first time that the CHB is planning to construct 4 BHK flats in a housing scheme.

These flats will be constructed as seven-storey towers for which the Chandigarh administration has already given permission.

Earlier, the CHB had constructed flats in up to six-storeys only. It is also for the first time that two levels of basement parking have been planned for a housing scheme. The flats will be constructed as seven-storey towers for which the UT has given its nod.

CAA protest planned on first day of 2020

Several students, workers and social activist organisations held a meeting in the wake of ongoing protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Calling themselves as ‘Citizens against divide’ they decided to hold a protest march on January 1 at Sector 17 against the treatment that the UP Police meted out to those protesting against the new citizenship law.

They also decided to launch an extended campaign against CAA, NRC and NPR under the slogan “Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge’’. As they feel that the population is being divided in the name of religion by the present regime.

Termite-infested trees pose threat

Termite attacks have left many trees on both sides of the Jan Marg Road in the city weakened and they may collapse anytime.

A study revealed that termites were eating into trees and threatening their existence. Most trees along the V3 roads are infested by termites.

It has been warned that some of these weakened trees pose a threat to commuters. In the past too, there have been reports of people getting injured or dying because of dead trees falling during storms.

The majority of trees were within the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, while the trees on the main roads were looked after by the Chandigarh Administration.

Comments

