DGCA launches phase-1 of online services

Officials said that rolling out the CPL-A in automated form would help in expediting the process of issue of these licenses and would do away with manual handling and processing of applications.

NEW DELHI: With an eye on digitisation of services, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched Phase-1 services of the e-Governance (eGCA) project and officials said that the issue of Commercial Pilot License (CPL-A) with Flight Radio Telephony Operators License (FRTOL) and Instrument Rating has been automated.

In subsequent phases, other services of DGCA will also be automated. The eGCA project is being implemented with TCS as service provider and PWC as Project Management Consultant.

The project has been conceptualized for automation of the processes and functions of DGCA. The project will provide a strong base for IT infrastructure and service delivery framework.

Applicants would now be able to fill their flying details through DGCA portal, after getting registering themselves.

Subsequently, after getting the flying details verified by the Chief Flight Instructors / Dy. Chief Flight Instructors, the applicants would be able to submit their applications for issuance of CPL-A online to DGCA. The DGCA would, after scrutiny of the application, issue license in plastic card form with QR code having all the necessary details.

The project envisages an end-to-end solution including various software applications, connectivity with all the regional offices, a ‘portal’ for dissemination of information and for providing online and speedy service delivery in a secure environment.

The project would ensure transparency and accountability in all DGCA functions. The eGCA project is expected to be completed by the end of year 2020.

More transparency
The project would enhance the efficiency of various services provided by the Directorate General of
Civil Aviationand would ensure transparency and accountability in all DGCA functions.

