Dump BJP, Asaduddin Owaisi tells Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

By Express News Service

PATNA: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised a political storm in Bihar by advising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to disassociate from the BJP in the larger national interests. If he (Nitish) does so, the entire opposition will embrace him, said Owaisi while speaking at a rally against the CAA and the NRC in Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

Attacking PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for “dividing the nation”, Owaisi said, “I hope Nitish Kumar, who has carved a niche for himself in Bihar’s politics, will now leave the BJP in the larger national interests.”

“If you (Nitish) leave the BJP for the country, we all will support you.Now, it is not a Hindu-Muslim fight; it has become a fight for saving the country,” the AIMIM chief said.

The rally was also supposed to be addressed by HAM leaders including its chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, but he went for the swearing-in of Hemant Soren.