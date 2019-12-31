Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi to become Chhattisgarh’s 28th district on February 10

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi is going to be the 28th district of Chhattisgarh, to come into existence on February 10.

The new district, that will be carved out of the Bilaspur, with rich forested terrain going to have three tehsils in its jurisdiction area.

Following the long-pending demand for the new district, the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had on August 15 announced to create Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi taking the number of districts in the state to 28.

It was eight years back when the Raman Singh government had constituted nine districts in 2011. Ever since the Chhattisgarh been demarcated out of the undivided Madhya Pradesh as a separate state in November 2000, eleven new districts have so far been added.

The state government maintains that with the formation of a new district, the region will see the development works implemented more effectively and in far better ways.