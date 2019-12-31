General Bipin Rawat’s kin, village in Uttarakhand celebrate his appointment as first CDS

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: People of Pauri district in Uttarakhand, the home of General Bipin Singh Rawat, rejoiced after the Union government announced to appoint him as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff on Monday.

Saina, the native village of General Rawat has only one resident left, his uncle Bharat Singh Rawat.

“We are all proud of the fact that our family has given this country another gem. My brother and Bipin’s father too served the Indian Army in the capacity of a lieutenant general,” he said.

The outgoing Army chief’s paternal uncle has himself served the Army in the capacity of a havildar. He hailed the decision of creating the post of CDS and said it was good for national security.

“The decision should have been implemented at least 15 years back but it’s better late than never. This will enable the country to act better when it comes to national security,” added Bharat Singh Rawat.

Another resident of Pauri district, Arvind Mudgil, said, “We are proud and happy that General Rawat has been appointed to such an important position. He will serve the country well. I hope the youth of Pauri and the country will get inspired and follow his footsteps.”

The CDS had visited his native village after taking over as chief of Army Staff in 2016. Saina is approximately 80km from district headquarters Kotdwar and even today has no road leading to the village.

General Rawat had written to the state government earlier regarding construction of a road as one has to walk for about one kilometre from the main road to reach Saina.

According to the 2011 Census, the village is home to total five people.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday congratulated Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

It is a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand, the chief minister said.

