Home Nation

Gujarat panchayat bypolls: BJP gets 29 of 33 seats, Congress just three

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said his party accepted the verdict and would try to find out the reason behind their poor showing.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The BJP won 26 of 30 taluka and district panchayat seats on which bypolls were held on Sunday, apart from three it won unopposed, leaving the opposition Congress way behind with just three wins.

One seat was won by an Independent candidate.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said, "Out of total 33 seats, on three seats BJP candidates won unopposed.

Elections were held on 30 seats, of which BJP won 26 seats, Congress three seats and one seat went to an Independent candidate.

"Of the 30 that went to polls, three were district panchayat seats, with the Congress having an upper hand with two wins against the BJP's one.

The rest 27 were taluka panchayat seats and the break-up of wins was BJP 25, Congress and Independent one each, it informed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani thanked the people for the party's good show, having got 29 of 33 seats, and said "the victory is a precursor to upcoming district and taluka panchayat polls".

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said the Congress tried to mislead farmers and the rural population but people had given them a befitting answer, adding that the opposition party's "divisive' politics had been rejected.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said his party accepted the verdict and would try to find out the reason behind it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Panchayat bypolls
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp