J&K High Court opens up jobs for all India aspirants

After scrapping of J&K special status, people had expressed apprehension about being rendered jobless.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

J&K High Court

Jammu and Kashmir High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Despite the BJP assuring J&K residents that their jobs and land rights will be protected, the J&K High Court in a recent advertisement inviting applications for 33 posts said that all eligible applicants from across the country can apply.

The J&K High Court had advertised 33 vacant posts of non-gazetted officials, including senior scale stenographer, junior scale stenographer, steno typist, compositor, electrician and driver. The last date for submission of applications is January 31, 2020.

This is the first recruitment process in the newly created Union Territory. “The application forms will be received by the principal district judges concerned of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh within whose jurisdiction the applicant resides against the proper receipts duly stamped,” reads the advertisement. It also says that the applicants who do not belong to tJ&K and Ladakh shall submit their application to Registrar General, J&K, High Court, Jammu. The advertisement says the selection would be made as per J&K Reservation Rules 2005.

After scrapping of J&K special status, people had expressed apprehension about being rendered jobless.

Jammu and Kashmir
