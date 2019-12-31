Home Nation

Kota infant deaths: Broken windows, shortage of staff, pigs inside hospital campus, says report

A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights team visited the hospital after which its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo issued a show-cause notice to authorities.

Published: 31st December 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside hospital campus and acute shortage of staff were among the findings of the apex child rights body NCPCR during the inspection of J K Lon Hospital in Kota where 940 children died this year.

A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights team visited the hospital after which its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo issued a show-cause notice to Vaibhav Galtiya, Secretary of Medical Education Department in Rajasthan government, and sought an action taken report from him on its findings.

"It is evident that there was no glass in windows panes, gates were broken and as a result the admitted children were suffering with extreme weather condition,"  Kanoongo said.

ALSO READ | Infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91 at Kota hospital, BJP to send central panel

He also said that the general upkeep and maintenance of the hospital is in the "worst condition".

"Pigs were found roaming inside the campus of the hospital," he said in the notice.

Kanoongo also said that there was acute shortage of staff.

He has sought the action taken report within three working days.

