NIA files charge sheet in Assam Rifles patrol ambush case of Manipur

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special court in state capital Imphal against six accused belonging to the banned PLA and MNPF.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has filed a charge sheet on Tuesday in connection with a case of militants ambushing an Assam Rifles (AR) patrol in 2017 killing a jawan and injuring another in Manipur's Chandel district, the agency said.

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special court in state capital Imphal against six accused belonging to the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged the accused -- identified as Koijam Ibochouba, Mayanglambam Siromani, Thokchom Ningthemba, Laishram Priyokumar Meitei, Thangjam Achou and Chandam Tondon Singh -- under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The first three accused on the list are absconding while the rest have been arrested, an agency spokesperson said.

Militants carried out the ambush on November 15, 2017 when a unit of the 4th battalion of the Assam Rifles was conducting a road opening task on the Chamol-Sajir Tampak road in Chandel district.

Two AR troops were grievously injured in the ambush and one of the jawan later succumbed.

Two militants were also killed in the exchange of fire.

Probe established, the NIA said, that the proscribed PLA and MNPF "conspired to wage war against the government of India and in furtherance of this conspiracy they carried out ambush the Assam Rifles team resulting in the martyrdom of a personnel and serious injuries to another."

"During investigation, the identity of the perpetrators was established and three accused were arrested," it said.

The spokesperson added that searches were conducted at various places in Manipur and incriminating documents and materials were seized as part of the investigation into the case.

Further probe is ongoing, he said.

