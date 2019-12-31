Home Nation

Niranjan Jyoti says Priyanka Gandhi should change her name to 'Feroze Priyanka', faces backlash

Jyoti attacked Priyanka saying that a 'fake Gandhi' cannot understand saffron and suggested that she should change her name to 'Feroze Priyanka'.

Published: 31st December 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti suggested Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to change her name to "Feroze Priyanka", senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called the BJP leader an 'uncultured minister', who always speaks against the Gandhi family to remain in news.

"They always make such hate statements. They do not have any culture. They are uncultured ministers, who always speak against Gandhi and Nehru family," said Kharge while speaking to ANI.

He also condemned the remarks by asserting that the Gandhi family has made many sacrifices for the country.

"They do not know what sacrifice they have done for the country. In spite of that, they do make such statements. I condemn it," he added.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP leader has "exposed herself by giving such a remark."

"Priyanka is not doing agitation for herself but in fact she is voicing up the problems of those who cannot speak against the real issues. However, they (BJP leaders) speak any language to be in the news," he said.

Kharge's remark comes hours after BJP leader Niranjan Jyoti attacked Priyanka saying that a "fake Gandhi" cannot understand saffron and suggested that she should change her name to "Feroze Priyanka".

"Priyanka Gandhi cannot understand saffron because she is a fake Gandhi. She should remove Gandhi from her name and change it to Firoz Priyanka," said Jyoti while speaking to ANI.

Stating that Congress general secretary needs to study more about the 'saffron', she said: "The way she has criticised Yogi shows that those who use fake name see everything like that. Bhagwa is a sign of knowledge and affinity."

On Monday, Gandhi had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.

"Yogi Ji wears 'Bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," she told reporters here.After protests against the citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had said the properties of people will be confiscated who were involved in arson.

Comments

