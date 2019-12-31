Home Nation

Punjab CM asks Yogi Adityanath to review case against 55 Sikhs in Uttar Pradesh

On December 29, the UP Police had booked the Sikh pilgrims for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 by taking out a religious procession at Kheri Naubaramad village.

Published: 31st December 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called up his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and asked him to review a case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while taking out a religious procession in Pilibhit. 

After giving a phone call today morning to Adityanath, Singh tweeted, "Call upon UP CM @myogiadityanath to review the FIR in Pilibhit against 55 religious devotees who participated in the customary Nagar Kirtan to observe the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas.’’

The procession was taken out to observe Shahidi Diwas, the martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

On December 29, the Uttar Pradesh Police had booked the Sikh pilgrims for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC by taking out a religious procession at Kheri Naubaramad village in Pilibhit district.

Meanwhile, referring to the proposed January 1 statewide protest by left-aligned student unions against the CAA, as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Amarinder said protest was the democratic right of every citizen of India and people, including students, were within their right to stage peaceful dharna, march etc. against these draconian initiatives of the central government, as long as such protests were conducted peacefully.

Even his government, Amarinder pointed out, was totally opposed to CAA, NRC etc in view of the fundamentally divisive and discriminatory nature of the legislation/action initiated by the BJP-led government at the Centre. In fact, during an anti-CAA dharna organised by the Punjab Congress in Ludhiana on Monday, he had reiterated his government’s decision not to allow the controversial legislation to be implemented in the state under any circumstances.

There was, thus, no question, of barring students from coming out against these actions of the central government, he said making it clear that as long as the protestors did not take the law in their hands in any manner, the police would not prevent them from carrying out their proposed campaign.

However, he warned that no violence or destruction of public property would be tolerated during the planned protest. The police had been directed to come down heavily against any attempt by the protestors to vandalise public property or otherwise indulge in any violence during their protest, he added.

Amarinder also urged the student leaders to ensure that proposed protest is carried out peacefully and to keep a check on possible infiltration of goonda elements among the protestors. It may be noted that peaceful protests in some other states had ended up in violence due to such infiltrations.

The police will maintain a strict vigil not just in and around the university campuses but in other sensitive areas and public places across the state, throughout the day, Amrinder said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh police Sikh devotees UP government Amarinder Singh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH: Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years
People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)
CAA Stir: Muslim organizations protest in Chennai and Madurai
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp