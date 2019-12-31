Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav 'shocked' by exclusion from Uddhav Cabinet

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Tuesday said he was "shocked" by his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet headed by Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray.

He was confident that he would be made a minister in the cabinet expansion on Monday, he told a news channel.

"I am not unhappy, but surprised and shocked. I have won more assembly polls than all other Sena legislators," he said.

"When I joined the Shiv Sena, some commitments were made by party chief Uddhav Thackeray, and I was sure that I would be in the cabinet," Jadhav told `Zee 24Taas'.

He had enough administrative and legislative experience and had also bagged the best legislator award, he said.

"Did I fall short on merit, capability and in winning the trust of the leader? There are lot of questions. I have sought an appointment with Uddhav-ji and want to discuss these issues with him," he said.

"Does the earlier bad blood still exist?" Jadhav wondered, apparently referring to his stint with the NCP.

He had quit the Sena to join the Nationalist Congress Party before returning to the Thackeray-led party.