Swachh survey: Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for fourth time in a row

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cities of Bihar, West Bengal, Orissa and many other states, including three municipal corporations of Delhi don’t figure in the cleanliness ranking of two quarters released by the Ministry of Urban Affairs on Tuesday. Indore, Rajkot and Navi Mumbai top the list of clean cities.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs, announced the results of Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (Quarter 1 and Quarter 2). Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Urban Affairs scheduled to commence from January 4, 2020, across India, was also rolled out on the occasion.

The minister said that the cleanliness has taken a pan India shape as all States have participated. “Going forward, the Ministry will be focusing on 100% processing and safe disposal of solid waste, complete faecal sludge and septage management and wastewater treatment and reuse,” minister said.Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MOHUA said that the sustainability of the Mission reflects in the fact that 937 of our cities are ODF+, 328 cities are ODF++.

“We are also making use of technology to make toilets more accessible by mapping over 57,000 public toilet blocks across 2,300 cities on Google Maps.” Highlighting the importance of citizen participation in the survey, Mishra elaborated, “A major thrust of Swachh Survekshan has always been on citizen engagement, be it through citizen feedback or indicators involving citizen participation.”

Bhopal was ranked second in the first-quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second-quarter results (July-September). The third position was bagged by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra in the second quarter.Among cantonment boards, Delhi Cantt stood first while second and third positions were grabbed by Jhansi and Jalandhar Cantt Boards.

Top cities (Cleanliness Survey-Over 10 lakh population)

Quarter 1



Indore

Bhopal

Surat

Nasik

Rajkot



Quarter 2



Indore

Rajkot

Navi Mumbai

Vadodara

Bhopal