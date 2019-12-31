Swords, eagle, anchor: Gen Bipin Rawat to don new uniform as CDS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Along with his new role as the chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat will also be donning a distinct uniform, accoutrements and badges.

The national flower, lotus, is also a part of the uniform of the principal military advisor of the country. On the maroon coloured shoulder badge, a half lotus ring will surround the symbols of the tri-services. The belt buckle and the peak cap will have an oak leaf row, the Lion Capital of Ashoka and the swords of the Army, anchor of the Navy and eagle of the Air Force.

Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS on assumption of appointment will have his office in South Block. #CDS shall have parent Service uniform.



Rank badges & accoutrements of #CDS reflect #Jointness#Integration #Synergy — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 31, 2019

The peak cap will have its band in maroon, which is the colour of the Army. The overall colour shall be of the parent service of the incumbent.

The car flag of the CDS will have the national flag along with the symbols of the tri-services and an oak leaf row.

The uniform reflects jointness, integration and synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The primary role of the CDS, who will have his office in South Block, is to bring in synergy among the three forces and act as a bridge between the civilian bureaucracy and the armed forces.