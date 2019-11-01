Home Nation

BJP-JJP government betraying farmers, says Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja

The Congress leader said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier promised that every single grain of paddy would be procured.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Thursday accused the newly formed BJP-JJP government of betraying farmers by "not procuring" paddy from them.

"The BJP has started showing its true colours as soon as it managed to cobble up a majority and grab power. Even after being rejected by people in the elections, this government is not hesitating in taking anti-people decisions.

"The betrayal of farmers has started with the formation of this government," she alleged in a statement here.

The Congress leader said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier promised that every single grain of paddy would be procured.

"But even after three days of the chief minister's statement, no effective action has been taken," she alleged, adding that farmers were "being forced to go for the distress sale".

The Congress leader also alleged that due to a lack of government procurement, paddy variety 1121 was being sold at Rs 2,200 per quintal, instead of Rs 2,900, while other varieties were also not fetching the farmers the right price.

"Besides, the fall in the procurement price of cotton is also hitting the farmers hard," she alleged, demanding the state government should immediately give relief to farmers by starting the procurement process.

