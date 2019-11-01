Devendra Fadnavis reviews crop damage due to unseasonal rains 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amidst the tug of war for government formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at a meeting, reviewed the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains and directed the administration to complete the survey and compensation procedure at an accelerated pace.

While Minister of state for agriculture Sadabhau Khot has already begun his visit to the areas where the damage was heavy, Fadnavis directed all the guardian ministers to visit the fields to assess the ground situation and help farmers receive adequate compensation as quickly as possible. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar reached Nashik to meet and console the farmers who have lost crops, on Friday, while Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray too is expected to begin his tour on Sunday.

Crops on a total 54.22 lakh hectares have been affected in 325 talukas, CM Fadnavis told media after the review meeting.

“While the administration has been asked to be sensitive and quick in making assessment of damage and releasing compensation, we have decided that even the preliminary photographs taken by farmers over personal digital devises like mobile phone, too would be accepted for preliminary assessment of damage,” Fadnavis said.

The state government has already initiated process for survey and compensation for crops damaged in untimely rains. The review meeting chaired by Fadnavis was attended by Chief Secretary and secretaries of various departments and representatives of IMD and insurance companies. Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors too were involved in the meeting via video conferencing, Fadnavis said.

According to preliminary survey, 97,000 hectares from 46 taluka in Konkan, 16 lakh hectares from 52 taluka in Nashik, over 1.36 lakh hectares of 51 taluka in Pune, 22 lakh hectares of 72 talukas of Aurangabad, 12 lakh hectares of 56 taluka in Amravati and 40,000 hectares from 48 taluka in Nagpur division have been affected by unseasonal rains.

“This year rains were unprecedented, especially due to 4 cyclones including 1 super cyclone. Most of the damages were done in second and third week of October. Government is taking all efforts to make sure that the farmers don’t suffer in receiving compensation for the losses they have incurred,” Fadnavis said.

He appealed officials to handle this situation very sensitively and as top priority. Keep response mechanism in place like during drought times in every district, so that every farmer grievance can be heard. He also directed officials to use WhatsApp for facilitating communication from farmers.