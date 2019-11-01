Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis reviews crop damage due to unseasonal rains 

NCP chief Pawar reached Nashik to meet and console the farmers who have lost crops, on Friday, while Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray too is expected to begin his tour on Sunday

Published: 01st November 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amidst the tug of war for government formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at a meeting, reviewed the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains and directed the administration to complete the survey and compensation procedure at an accelerated pace.

While Minister of state for agriculture Sadabhau Khot has already begun his visit to the areas where the damage was heavy, Fadnavis directed all the guardian ministers to visit the fields to assess the ground situation and help farmers receive adequate compensation as quickly as possible. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar reached Nashik to meet and console the farmers who have lost crops, on Friday, while Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray too is expected to begin his tour on Sunday.

Crops on a total 54.22 lakh hectares have been affected in 325 talukas, CM Fadnavis told media after the review meeting.

READ MORE | Cabinet panel to discuss damage caused by untimely rains in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis

“While the administration has been asked to be sensitive and quick in making assessment of damage and releasing compensation, we have decided that even the preliminary photographs taken by farmers over personal digital devises like mobile phone, too would be accepted for preliminary assessment of damage,” Fadnavis said.

 The state government has already initiated process for survey and compensation for crops damaged in untimely rains. The review meeting chaired by Fadnavis was attended by Chief Secretary and secretaries of various departments and representatives of IMD and insurance companies. Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors too were involved in the meeting via video conferencing, Fadnavis said.

According to preliminary survey, 97,000 hectares from 46 taluka in Konkan, 16 lakh hectares from 52 taluka in Nashik, over 1.36 lakh hectares of 51 taluka in Pune, 22 lakh hectares of 72 talukas of Aurangabad, 12 lakh hectares of 56 taluka in Amravati and 40,000 hectares from 48 taluka in Nagpur division have been affected by unseasonal rains.

“This year rains were unprecedented, especially due to 4 cyclones including 1 super cyclone. Most of the damages were done in second and third week of October. Government is taking all efforts to make sure that the farmers don’t suffer in receiving compensation for the losses they have incurred,” Fadnavis said.

He appealed officials to handle this situation very sensitively and as top priority. Keep response mechanism in place like during drought times in every district, so that every farmer grievance can be heard. He also directed officials to use WhatsApp for facilitating communication from farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government devendra Fadnavis crop damage
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp