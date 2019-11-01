EC to announce poll schedule for Jharkhand on Friday evening
Published: 01st November 2019 12:52 PM | Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:52 PM
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will announce schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Friday evening, an official statement said.
The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year. There were speculations that the EC would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invited only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.