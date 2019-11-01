India-Germany to hold bilateral talks

By IANS

NEW DELHI: German Chancellor Angela Merkel was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the forecourt of the President House in a ceremonial reception on Friday.

Both the leaders were scheduled to hold bilateral talks later in the day aimed at strengthening ties.

"Herzlich Willkommen! Day begins with a warm welcome! PM @narendramodi greeted Chancellor Merkel on her fourth visit to India at a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan. India attaches great importance to its relationship with Germany," Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet.

Modi and Merkel will issue a joint statement after the bilateral meeting.