Home Nation

India, US commit to further enhance cooperation in tackling money laundering

The Indian delegation was led by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and the US side was led by Steven Mnuchin, the US Secretary of the Treasury.

Published: 01st November 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the 7th India-US Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the 7th India-US Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue in New Delhi. (Photo | Nirmala Sitharaman, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Friday committed to enhance cooperation in tackling money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

In a joint statement issued after the seventh Meeting of the Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP), the two countries noted that their relationship has strengthened over time as both sides have developed a holistic approach on tackling money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), which are the issues of shared concern.

The Indian delegation was led by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and the US side was led by Steven Mnuchin, the US Secretary of the Treasury.

"Our cooperation includes but is not limited to, information exchanges to combat global terrorist financing and to support the designation of specific terrorist facilitators and financiers, coordinating on AML/CFT and maintaining the integrity of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global standards for AML/CFT," the statement said.

It further said India has demonstrated its support for action against non-compliant countries.

In addition, India and the United States continue to work on developing AML/CFT frameworks to mitigate the associated illicit finance risks.

The two sides took note of the progress made in sharing financial account information between the two countries under the Inter-Governmental Agreement pursuant to the FATCA Both sides will continue to collaborate and share experiences for tackling offshore tax evasion, it added.

During the meeting, India and the US discussed policies to stimulate economic growth and noted the significant steps New Delhi has taken to strengthen the financial sector, including public sector bank recapitalisation and plans to merge some of the state-owned banks.

Both sides also discussed capital flows, investment promotion related issues, and the external economic environment.

As per the statement, both sides took note of the importance of having greater attention to transparency and debt sustainability in bilateral development lending.

India and the US both support global efforts to improve debt sustainability and transparency, including through the international financial institutions' multipronged approach and the efforts of the G20 and other groups.

The two countries also re-affirmed their commitment to greater economic cooperation on global economic issues, both bilaterally and multilaterally in the G20 and other fora.

"India and the United States look forward to enhanced collaboration to address the challenges to global growth under the G20 Presidency of Saudi Arabia.

As India gears up for the 2022 Presidency of the G20, the United States stands ready to support India in hosting a successful and focused Presidency," the statement said.

It further said India and the US are working together to attract more private sector capital to finance India's infrastructure needs and further raise growth for both countries.

India has set up the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF) to catalyze private institutional investment in Indian infrastructure, for which the United States has provided technical support.

The joint statement noted the two sides recognise the importance of foreign portfolio investors for supporting economic growth and discussed ways to build on India's positive steps in further opening to greater foreign portfolio investment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India US Nirmala Sitharaman India US economic financial partnership dialogue India US relations India US ties
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp