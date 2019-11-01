Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir to be under central rule for an 'indefinite period'

According to a senior government official, elections cannot be held anytime soon in the Valley and hence, the region has been put under Centre's rule.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Jammu Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal (R) administers oath of office to Girish Chandra Murmu (L), the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Thursday

Chief Justice of Jammu Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal (R) administers oath of office to Girish Chandra Murmu (L), the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Thursday (Photo| AP)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the state of Jammu & Kashmir transformed into two Union Territories on Thursday, the government made it clear that the newly formed UT of Jammu & Kashmir will continue to be under Central rule and this time for an “indefinite period”. While the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir was already under President’s Rule, in states— the rule can be extended at the end of six months only after Parliament gives a nod.

ALSO READ| Visit by European Union delegation not at all internationalisation of Kashmir issue: MEA

This is perhaps the first time that a UT has been placed under Central rule for an "indefinite period". Constitutional experts said that applicability of Central rule in UTs and states is different. "Unlike in states, where central rule can initially be applied only for six months, the case is different for UTs. It is upon government’s discretion," said constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap.

Sources in the government said that the decision was taken in view of the unrest in the Valley. "Elections cannot be held anytime soon in the Valley. That is why it has been placed under Central rule for an indefinite period. Whenever the situation improves, the government will hold elections and legislative assembly will come into being," said a senior Home Ministry official.

ALSO READ| J&K cadre IAS, IPS officers to continue in old role; new recruits to get AGMUT cadre

President Ram Nath Kovind issued two separate notifications on Thursday morning — the first revoking the President’s rule in undivided Jammu & Kashmir and subsequently, taking over the control of the administration of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, which will be controlled through the newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor GC Murmu.

The president, in the notification, said he had received a report from the governor of J&K that the administration of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir could not be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the J&K Reorganisation Act.

ALSO READ| ISI's sinister plan of killing more 'non-residents' in Kashmir exposed

“In order to prevent any constitutional and administrative vacuum, it is necessary to invoke section 73 of the Act...” the President said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir bifurcation Home Ministry GC Murmu Article 370 Kashmir Centre rule Kashmir clampdown
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp