Punjab cabinet approves modalities for special assembly session on November 6

The session is being convened to propagate the ideology and teachings of the first Sikh Guru in a befitting manner.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Assembly, Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh addresses the House. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved modalities for the assembly's special session to be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev.

The session is being convened to propagate the ideology and teachings of the first Sikh Guru in a befitting manner, an official spokesperson said after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The cabinet discussed at length the preparedness for the session to be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm on Wednesday, he said.

It was also decided to extend an invite to all the members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly for the historic session, the official said.

The cabinet passed a unanimous resolution to institute 'Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Award for Promotion of Peace and Interfaith Understanding' in commemoration of the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

The award would carry a citation and a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh.

The coveted award would be given each year and adjudicated by a jury to be notified by the state government.

