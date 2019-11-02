Agusta Westland case: Court allows ED to quiz Christian Michel for two days

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz alleged middleman Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the ED to quiz Michel in the Tihar Jail on November 5 and 6.

The court also allowed Michel's counsel Aljo K. Joseph to meet his client for 30 minutes on the said dates.

The agency had moved an application in the court seeking permission to interrogate Michel and record his statement in the jail. Michel was extradited from Dubai last year.

While the CBI is probing his alleged role in the deal as a "middleman", the Enforcement Directorate is investigating money laundering charges against him.