Home Nation

Employees' money in UP invested in Mirchi-linked firm of Wadhawans

The decision to invest employees' Provident Fund in a shady private company is now being vociferously raised by engineers and employees union.

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh government's alleged dealing with controversial Mumbai company, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), has caused a stir in Lucknow. In a questionable decision, the state-owned UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has reportedly invested its employees' fund worth over Rs 2,600 crore with DHFL, whose promoters have been recently grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for their links with a front company of Iqbal Mirchi, a former aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

The decision to invest employees' Provident Fund in a shady private company is now being vociferously raised by engineers and employees union. In a letter to the UPPCL Chairman, several employees union have questioned the decision of investing money related to General Provident Fund (GPF) and Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) of employees with DHFL.

The UP State Electricity Board Engineers Association (UPSEBEA) has said the Yogi Adityanath government should now ensure that the hard earned money of thousands of employees deposited with a shady company should be retrieved. "Over Rs 1,600 crore are still with DHFL. The government should get back this money. We also need an assurance from the Government that in future money with GPF or CPF trust should not be invested in such private firms," Rajeev Kumar Singh, General Secretary of UPSEBEA, told IANS.

The UPSEBEA letter reveals that the Board of Trustees (of the UP State Power Sector Employees Trust) deposited surplus fund of employees in DHFL's fixed deposit scheme from March 2017 to December 2018. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court stayed payments of DHFL in the wake of its links with several shady companies and deals.

The letter further reveals that the Secretary of the Trust had admitted that as of now, Rs 1600 crore are still lying with DHFL. The Engineers Association has alleged that transferring employees funds into the account of a private firm seems to be a gross violation of norms which ensures secured funds for employees after retirement.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, Shailendra Dubey, said the Yogi government should immediately initiate a probe to find out as to whose instructions the Board decided to invest employees' money with a shady company. "What Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative(PMC) Bank did to DHFL, the same blunder has been committed by the Board. To me, it seems to be another scam which needs a thorough investigation", Dubey told IANS.

Relating to the controversial decision of transferring GPF and CPF funds to DHFL, the IANS spoke to Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary (Energy) in UP and the Chairman of the UPPCL. However, instead of replying to the queries, Alok Kumar requested to text the questions to him. At the time of filing, Kumar had not answered the questions.

After unearthing the Dawood gang land deals, the Enforcement Directorate is probing DHFL's alleged links with Sunblink Real Estate, through which money was laundered and routed to Dubai at the behest of Mirchi, a former member of Dawood Ibrahim gang.

DHFL Chairman Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, who are promoters of DHFL, were recently questioned by the ED for over Rs 2,186 crore loans given by the mortgage lender to the realty firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirchi Wadhawans
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp