INX Media money laundering case: ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea over gravity of offences

The matter is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the probe agency to respond to Chidambaram's bail plea.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:10 PM

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of former union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, saying the gravity of offences allegedly committed by him does not entitle him for the relief.

The ED, in its affidavit filed in response to 74-year-old Chidambaram's bail petition, said the contention of the senior Congress leader that no offence is made out against him is "untenable in law" and his plea is liable to be rejected.

The matter is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the probe agency to respond to Chidambaram's bail plea.

Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX media corruption case, is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED's money laundering case.

