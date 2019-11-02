Jharkhand Police on high alert over Maoist threat

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Police has been put on alert mode following intelligence inputs that the CPI (Maoists) have launched a consolidation campaign to mark the 50th Foundation Day of their organisation during which they may target security forces, railway tracks or government establishments.

The consolidation campaign will continue till November 8, during which the Maoists will conduct intensive membership drive to induct more cadres into their organisation.

According to the letter issued by Police headquarters to all SPs, they have been asked to strictly follow standard operating procedures till consolidation campaign lasts.

“Loose movement of security forces must not be done to avoid any untoward incident and the district police should ensure that intensive anti-Maoist operations are conducted in their areas,” stated the letter issued by police headquarters.

The letter has been issued by police headquarters in the light of a release issued by the central leadership of CPI (Maoists) on July 24 this year, directing its cadres to launch consolidation campaign from September 21 to November 8.