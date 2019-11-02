Home Nation

Protestors in Manipur set November 4 deadline before Centre to reveal details of Naga talks

The protestors are seeking an assurance from the Centre that the settlement of the vexed Naga issue will not hurt Manipur’s interests in any manner.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Protestors in Manipur, concerned over the outcome of Naga peace talks, have set November 4 deadline before the government to disclose the details of issues agreed upon.

“The Naga talks were not transparent and as such, people have no idea about the various issues discussed. We have asked the state government as well as the Centre to disclose by November 4 the details of the talks," Sunil Karam, coordinator of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), said.

The protestors are seeking an assurance from the Centre that the settlement of the vexed Naga issue will not hurt Manipur’s interests in any manner.

The state’s Imphal Valley observed a two-day shutdown on Thursday and Friday in response to a call by the COCOMI. The Meiteis (Manipuris) are in a large majority in the Valley and they are worried about the Naga pact.

Sunday special story | Naga Peace Accord: ‘Seven Sisters’ caught in a flux

The worries stem from the demand of Naga rebels for the creation of a unified Naga homeland, called Greater Nagaland, by integrating the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur besides Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with Nagaland. The three neighbouring states have sizeable Naga populations.

Meanwhile, as the protests continued in Imphal Valley, the government has heightened security measures thereby deploying both central paramilitary forces and the army.

On Thursday, the Centre had said the Naga talks were yet to conclude and that it would consult all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal prior to settlement.

However, at the end of supposed last round of talks on Thursday, which was the deadline set by the government to end the process, politicians from Nagaland issued congratulatory messages.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had tweeted: “It is a historic moment and an occasion of great joy for all Nagas and the nation as a whole. Peace will now pave the way for genuine progress and true nation-building”.

This gave rise to speculations the issue had been sorted out and that only the final announcement is pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga peace accord Manipur Naga talks Nagaland
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp