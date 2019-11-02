Home Nation

Rajnath Singh calls upon SCO members to combat terrorism in Tashkent

Rajnath Singh, who is in Uzbekistan to attend the meeting of state heads of SCO, will also hold bilateral defence dialogue with the host country.

Published: 02nd November 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh with heads of Governement of SCO at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh with heads of Governement of SCO at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo | Ministry of Defence)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised the issue of terrorism on Saturday at a meeting of Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Rajnath called upon the heads of the SCO nations to combat complex and multinational security issues by strengthening and implementing all existing international laws and mechanisms, without exceptions or double standards. “Terrorism continues to disrupt our societies and undermine our developmental endeavours. It is important for SCO countries to come together to deal with this menace,” the Ministry of Defence in its communiqué quoted the minister as saying.

Rajnath addressed the 18th meeting of Council of Heads of Government of SCO as the Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from attending the meeting of state heads of SCO, he will also hold bilateral defence dialogue with Uzbekistan. India joined SCO as a full member in 2017. Apart from India, the group comprises Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Stressing that while the process of globalisation has opened up immense opportunities for the growth of SCO members, Rajnath pointed, “it has also brought to the fore multidimensional, complex and transnational threats affecting developing countries.” He urged the SCO to work together in defeating challenges like terrorism, climate change, endemic poverty, and underdevelopment.

Rajnath appealed the member nations to invest in India, saying New Delhi is ready to share its experience and expertise in skill development and capacity building in areas such as telemedicine, medical tourism, resource mapping, launching of satellites, agricultural education, and affordable pharmaceuticals. He invited SCO to join the Indian initiative of ‘Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’. India has taken the initiative of launching the coalition to assist countries in upgrading their capacities for developing resilient infrastructure, he said.

Joint army exercise 
India will undertake a joint army exercise with Uzbekistan for the first time following Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to the Central Asian nation beginning November 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCO meeting Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Rajnath Singh Tashkent
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp