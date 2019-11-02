Two aquatic training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba reactivated in Pakistan and PoK

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aquatic training camps of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Mangla (Mirpur) and Head Maral (Sialkot) have been reactivated under by LeT founder Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed, according to intelligence agencies.

These training camps had been shut by the ISI and the Pakistan Army after international pressure. Intelligence reports reveal that the LeT plans to launch recruitment drives in tribal areas of Pakistan-Afghanistan border near Swat Valley, Peshawar, Quetta and Illaqa-e-Ghair.

The reports say Pakistan’s ISI and terrorists groups are meeting regularly in PoK to set up a control room for “Kashmiri jihad” and in Pakistan-Afghanistan border for recruiting new terrorists. The terror groups are also working on transferring manpower and resources from its tribal areas and Afghanistan to J&K, sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has increased deployment of soldiers at the border along the LoC. A note prepared by the Intelligence Bureau indicates that Pakistan is building bunkers for terrorists in between its Army camps at the behest of the ISI. The 10 Baluch Regiment is reportedly making the bunkers for terrorists.

The ISI has also asked the Pakistan Army to carry out more ceasefire violations, it says. According to the note, this directive is aimed at helping terrorists spotted near LoC to cross over to J&K.