Video of 'BSY' comment on Shah goes viral, HDK to give it to SC at hearing on rebel MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a purported video of BS Yediyurappa speaking about rebel MLAs and the party president went viral, former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy said they are submitting it before the Supreme Court where a hearing on the disqualification of the rebels is going on.

The video was reportedly recorded during a recent party meeting at Hubballi, where BSY reportedly took to task party leaders who were demanding that BJP tickets should not be given to rebels who have quit their party.

In the video, the voice of someone off-camera said to be Yediyurappa is heard saying that the decision regarding the 17 rebels was not taken by him or any other state leader.

"Our central leaders including national president were aware of all the developments when the rebels were staying in Mumbai," says the person believed to be the Karnataka CM.

Speaking on the incident, HDK said at a media interaction organised in the city's Press Club on Saturday that it sounds like Yediyurappa's voice. "But we are submitting it to the Supreme Court during the hearing on the disqualified MLAs on Monday or Tuesday,'' he said.