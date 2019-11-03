Home Nation

Action taken against 2,933 farmers in Punjab for stubble burning

Punjab CM Amarinder said his government has fully seized the problem and was working committedly to put an end to stubble burning.

Published: 03rd November 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

stubble burning, air pollution

Patiala Stubble burning at a field near Patiala Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has initiated action against as many as 2,923 farmers in the state for stubble burning till November 1. The state government has so far received 20,729 cases as against 50,000 cases of stubble burning received last year, with more than 70 per cent paddy harvested already. This apart, the state also expects more than 10-20 per cent decline in such cases this year as compared to 2018. 

Despite the High Court having stayed the recovery of fine from farmers penalized last year, the state government has intensified its drive against the dangerous practice of stubble burning, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said.

Even as he expressed the hope that Prime Minister Modi will understand, and respond positively, to his letter on the grave issue of the worsening Delhi air pollution, Amarinder said his government has fully seized the problem and was working committedly to put an end to stubble burning.

ALSO READ | Delhiites suffering for no fault of theirs, Centre must act: Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Teams had, till November 1, 2019, visited 11,286 fire incidents sites, and Environment Compensation amounting to Rs 41.62 Lakh had been imposed in 1585 cases. 

Also, Red Entry made in Khasra Girdawaris in 1136 cases, and prosecution and FIRs are filed in 202 cases against the defaulting farmers.

The process of verifying the remaining fire incidents and levying of environmental compensation was being expedited, said the Chief Minister, adding that the Punjab Pollution Control Board had also imposed Environmental Compensation of Rs. 62 lakhs on 31 Combine Harvesters operating without Super SMS.

Compensation by the central government was the only solution in the circumstances, he said, adding that the matter was not one of politics, but “a question of the future of our people, which goes beyond politics.” 

The ball was totally in the Centre’s court since most state governments were bankrupt, with his own state reeling under massive debt,  Amarinder said, adding that the fiscal
situation was linked to GST, which had aggravated their economic problems.

While admitting that Punjab was also contributing to the Delhi smog, due to the westerly upper winds, including those coming from Pakistan, Amarinder said, to put the blame entirely on his state was “absolutely incorrect.” 

Statistics showed that the parameters on the factors relating to pollution were higher in Delhi, he added. 

Instead of addressing the problem, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was playing political games, he said, asking what was the AAP president doing on the ground to resolve the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab stubble burning Punjab farmers Delhi Air pollution Delhi smog Delhi air quality
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp