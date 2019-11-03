Home Nation

CJI Ranjan Gogoi likely to retire with big-bang judgments

Among the much awaited key judgments by CJI Gogoi-led bench are the Ayodhya and Sabarimala cases and whether the office of CJI comes under RTI.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just nine working days of his tenure left, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to pronounce some historic judgments in the coming week in keeping with the recent trend of the top judge delivering landmark verdicts in their last few working days.

Among the much-awaited key judgments by CJI Gogoi-led bench are the Ayodhya and Sabarimala cases and whether the office of CJI comes under RTI. Gogoi retires on November 17, though his last working day is November 15. His predecessors Justices Dipak Misra, J S Khehar and T S Thakur, too, had delivered landmark rulings during their last working days.

Misra, the 45th Chief Justice of India, had delivered several important judgments in the last one month of his tenure, including the validity of Aadhaar, decriminalising Section 377 (homosexuality), striking down Section 497 which criminalised adultery, giving a nod for live-streaming of cases of constitutional importance and upholding the right to die with dignity. 

His predecessor CJI Khehar had, in his last week in the office, declared instant triple talaq as unconstitutional and also held that the Right to Privacy was a fundamental right.

Thakur, the 43rd CJI, gave verdicts in 25 cases in his short tenure, among them ruling that re-promulgation of ordinances is not permissible by the Constitution. 

VIEW GALLERY | Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India

