Home Nation

MBA student, friend held for property dealer's murder in Gurugram

The police said the accused murdered Roshan Lal in an apartment in Sector 103 on the night of October 31.

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: An MBA student and her friend were arrested by Gurugram police on Saturday for allegedly murdering sarpanch-cum-property dealer Roshan Lal at Rajendra Park here on Saturday.

The MBA student, identified as Sumit Phogat (24), and her associate, Vikram (32), were arrested from Honda Chowk early on Saturday. Phogat reportedly confessed that she committed the murder of Lal as she was delaying some payment due to him.

The police said the accused murdered Roshan Lal in an apartment in Sector 103 on the night of October 31. The police had recovered his body the next day.

"The incident was reported by Lal's son Rahul on November 1. He suspected Phogat as she had picked Lal in a car from the latter's office in Jhajjar on the pretext of taking him to Gurugram", said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

During interrogation, Sumit Phogat and Vikram told the police that they were Lal's friends. He had helped them financially and lent some money to Sumit Phogat which she was unable to pay back.

"When the deceased insisted on repayment, she made a plan to eliminate him. Vikram too had borrowed a huge sum from Lal. So, both made a plan to eliminate Lal," said Bokan.

The accused had taken him to a flat in Gurugram and had liquor together. The accused then shot him in the head after he was drunk. They used the licensed revolver of Lal to kill him," the officer said.

The police suspect involvement of more persons in the crime and have luanched a hunt for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram Gurugram crime Gurugram property dealer
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp