Home Nation

Pollution forces Haryana government to shut schools in Gurugram, Faridabad; other districts too alerted

The state government issued the directive amid a blanket of smog engulfing several districts of an agrarian Haryana, partly due to stubble burning by its own farmers as well as those in Punjab.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi winters, Delhi fog, air quality

Schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts. (Photo | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools in Guugaon and Faridabad districts on November 4 and 5 amid the smog enveloping major parts of the national capital region.

The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said.

The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.

ALSO READ | Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida shut till November 5 due to pollution

The state government has also asked deputy commissioners of other districts in the NCR region to keep monitoring the pollution level in their respective areas and "take appropriate calls" on closing schools for students up to class 12 or change their school timing in the interest of children's health, the spokesperson added.

The state government issued the directive amid a blanket of smog engulfing several districts of an agrarian Haryana, partly due to stubble burning by its own farmers as well as those in Punjab.

Various districts of the state have reported air quality index in the 'severe' and 'very poor' category.

In view of the present condition of air pollution in Delhi and NCR and keeping in view the direction of the Central Pollution Control Board, the Haryana government has directed all deputy commissioners, district education officers and district elementary education officers to ensure the compliance of the directions in letter and spirit, he said.

The spokesman said special emphasis has been given to protect the children from pollution.

Officials sources said schools in some other pollution-hit districts including Fatehabad would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp