Rahul Gandhi still a political intern, says ex-aide Pankaj Shankar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi's former aide Pankaj Shankar said here on Saturday the Congress leader was still under "internship" despite having joined the politics 15 years ago in 2004.

Saying that the former Congress chief has made no contribution to politics, Shankar told IANS, Rahul had "ruined" the party and its youth organisation.

"What's his contribution to politics? Under his leadership, the Congress has gone down to double digit (in the Lok Sabha)," said Shankar who handled the media for the former Congress chief for many years.

On his criticism of the former Congress president, Shankar said, "I am not against Rahul Gandhi, but I want to show mirror to the party."

On the next party leader, he said there was no dearth of leadership in the Congress. "Priyanka is more capable than him (Rahul). She took him to Amethi," said Shankar, who earlier served as advisor in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"I don't have any personal animosity towards him. I don't think he is mature enough to lead the party," said Shankar, who was appointed consultant in Doordarshan when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power.