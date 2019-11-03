Home Nation

Sultanpur Lodhi comes alive to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

The visitors are welcomed with paintings and frescos depicting tales of Sikh history and their valour on the walls of the town.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Devotees at a pandal which is a replica of 'Nankana Sahib Gurdwara' of Pakistan, in Sultanpur Lodhi to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. (Photo | Express)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

SULTANPUR LODHI (PUNJAB): A sea of devotees arrived at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib to pay their obeisance at the holy shrine. After taking a dip in the holy Kali Bein, over three lakh people also paid tributes at the 'beri' which is believed to have planted by Guru Nanak himself. Saturday, which marked the second day of the 13-day long celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, saw devotees turning up in huge numbers and also the conclusion of bhog of 15,000 Sehaj Paath. 

The visitors are welcomed with paintings and frescos depicting tales of Sikh history and their valour on the walls of the town. Sources say, at least 1.5 lakh litres of paint colours were used to paint the town (roughly one crore square feet area) and cover almost 3700 homes, religious places, educational institutions and government offices. 

The jathas (armed body of Sikhs) recite the 'mool mantra' as lakhs of devotees started arriving well before the celebrations which are scheduled to begin on November 5. A 'heritage walk' was organised on Saturday to make people, especially the youngsters, aware of the life and philosophy of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. 

With total waste segregation expected to increase from 2.5 tonnes to 70 tonnes per day in the two weeks of festivities, 4550 sanitation workers of local body departments are working round-the-clock. Additionally, 200 new composting pits have been built besides bigger landfills and machines to segregate waste. 

The Gurudwara has also adopted a unique method to facilitate the devotees through 'Charan Sewa'. This requires devotees to pick another pair of shoes after depositing their footwear before the darshan at the parking lot. From here, they can take the other pair to the shoe centre (joda ghar) in the Gurudwara where they drop it in the designated collection point. After completing their prayers, they can again pick a pair of footwear from the collection point to walk till the parking lot and get back their own shoes. 

In a bid to gain one-upmanship, both the Congress government and the  Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) failed to reach an agreement to hold a joint event to mark the celebrations. The state government has erected a 60,000 square feet pandal known as 'Darbar Hall’ which is a replica of Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.  It is waterproof and has three stages one of the Guru Granth Sahib (Holy Book of Sikh), other for Sant Samaj (Religious leaders) and third for dignitaries. This apart, separate enclosures for Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister besides ministers and MPs. 

The arrangements are also made to accommodate close to 60,000 people with eight big screens and seating. The work has been completed.

Local Congress MLA, Navtej Singh Cheema while speaking to Express said, "Daily 20,000 people are coming and we have never seen such a crowd before. Keeping this in mind, we asked the SGPC to jointly hold the event but they did not agree.’’

On the other hand, the stage by SGPC controlled by the Akali Dal is going to be erected in the Guru Nanak stadium with an 80,000 square feet big fully air-conditioned pandal. "The work to erect the pandal is going on at war-footing we will finish it very soon,’’ said an official of an event management company.

Light and sound shows besides Nagar Kirtans have also been organised at multiple venues in the city.

The state government has established the first-of-its-kind underground cable fed 66 KV substation for uninterrupted electricity supply apart from three other sources of electricity supply system from 220KV substations to avoid any interruption in electricity supply.

Deputy Commissioner of Kapurthala DPS Kharbanda said, "The biggest challenge was to create the basic infrastructure as the holy city has not witnessed such kind of religious occasions where we are expecting a footfall of more than 60 lakh pilgrims to visit the holy city.’’

While the state government has spent Rs 200 crore for infrastructure development, SGPC reportedly had to shell out around Rs 20 crore for the makeover of gurdwaras. The SAD has also spent Rs 5 crore for painting the buildings.

Some of the salient features of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Sultanpur Lodhi are: 

Digital Museum: The experience of one God, omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent and beyond all form and name has been brought alive in the Digital Museum. More than 7,600 people visited it on the first two days as it has been receiving an overwhelming response.

Drone show: SGPC is doing a drone show every evening in which 150 drones go up in the sky for about fifteen minutes and play 'Ek Onkar, Khanda' and other religious signs in the air. 

Theatre and multimedia show: A multimedia show and plays based on travels and sakhis of Guru Nanak will start from November 4 which will be presented every evening for about an hour. Nearly 125 renowned artistes will participate in these cultural performances. 

Facilities for pilgrims: Three tent cities have been set up on the three approach roads to Sultanpur Lodhi which can accommodate 35,000 pilgrims. Each tent city is offering four options; two-bed cubicles, four-bed family rooms and 15-bed and 60-bed dormitories.

Nineteen parking lots have been set up over 800 acres.

A total of 300 buses and 350 e-rickshaws free of cost to facilitate the pilgrims' movement.

More than 100 bicycles have been stationed at four points for public use.

A total of 50 ambulances, 150 doctors and 470 paramedics on duty.

370 LED streetlights and 16 high-mast LED lights and 32 traffic blinkers installed.

Five drones, 500 cameras in various control rooms and 7000 men police personnel have been deployed.

Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewa Jatha of UK is setting up three-storey building-- Ek Onkar Mool Mantra Asthan-- at Gurdwara Sant Ghat Sahib which will have 13 galleries. These galleries will depict the delivery of the Mool Mantra by the Guru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sultanpur Lodhi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp