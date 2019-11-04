Home Nation

BJP MP booked for damaging wall of under-construction police post in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP MP was allegedly found to be involved in damaging the under-construction wall of the police post on Saturday late night.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

BHOPAL: First-time BJP MP Mahendra Solanki was booked along with three others for allegedly damaging the wall of an under-construction police post in Dewas district of Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Solanki, a former civil judge who resigned from his judicial post earlier this year to contest and win from Dewas (SC) Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket, was booked along with three others under Sections 353 (Assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 427 (causing damage), 506 (intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in common intention) besides under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

The FIR registered against the BJP MP and three others is related to communally sensitive Subhash Chowk area of Dewas town, where a dilapidated police post was being restored through permanent construction in view of the past incidents of communal violence in the same area.

“Keeping in mind the law and order requirements of the area, the district administration and police had decided to restore the police post through new construction. But we got to know on Sunday that wall of the under-construction post was damaged. The CCTV grabs retrieved from the spot revealed that the BJP MP along with three others was involved in the incident,” Dewas SP Chandrashekhar Solanki said.

Not only was the BJP MP found to be involved in damaging the under-construction wall of the police post on Saturday late night, but he had also allegedly misbehaved with a police sub-inspector over the construction of the post earlier on Saturday.

Shockingly, the BJP MP also reportedly misbehaved with the SP Dewas over the phone on the same issue later.

However, the BJP MP termed all allegations against him as false. "I can be seen standing without even touching the police post in the CCTV footage," he claimed.

Though the exact trigger of the alleged incident is still under investigation, informed sources confided that owners of some shops located behind the makeshift police post were against the construction of permanent post there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP MP booked Mahendra solanki
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp