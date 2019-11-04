India, Uzbekistan ink pacts on security cooperation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Uzbekistan have inked three pacts on cooperation in security ties after a meeting between the defence ministers of the two countries, the defence ministry said on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is attending Council of Heads and Governments (CHGs) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent, held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Major General Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov on Saturday.

“Following the meeting, the two sides concluded a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of Military Medicine between the armed forces of the two countries. In the coming days, the sides will continue discussions at the expert level to further enhance their exchanges in this sphere,” a statement by the defence ministry said.

The MoU is a byproduct of interactions emanating from the MoU on Military Education signed between the two countries in October 2018, it said.

Two Institution-to-Institution MoUs on training and capacity building between institutes of higher military learning of the two countries were also signed, the statement said.