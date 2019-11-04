Home Nation

Jharkhand elections: Congress says it will try to convice Marandi to stay in 'mahagathbandhan'

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, however, said Marandi's decision would not have any impact on the opposition grouping poll prospects.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babulal Marandi (Photo | Facebook)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After JVM chief Babulal Marandi indicated that he will be going solo in Assembly polls, Congress leaders have been making efforts to placate him as he has been an important ally of Mahagathbandhan in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

State Congress president Rameshwar Oraon met Marandi at his residence on Monday and tried to convince him to reconsider.

ALSO READ: Restive AJSU wants bigger seat share in Jharkhand elections

Marandi, while speaking to the media in Giridih on Sunday, had said that his conscious says that he should go solo.

“If I introspect, it gives rise to several doubts. Moreover, no serious move has been made by any of the Opposition parties in this regard, barring few personal meetings and there is no time left for such talks,” he said.

“Talks are still on and we are making all efforts to convince Babulalji so that he also joins us in the grand alliance,” said the Congress chief. All differences among the partners of the grand alliance will be sorted out within the time limit, he added.

Though the dates for Assembly polls were declared on Saturday, the grand alliance is yet to take shape in Jharkhand as Marandi is not ready to accept Hemant Soren’s leadership and hence has made up his mind to go solo. Political experts also called it a smart move which ultimately will help Babulal Marandi to fetch more seats in the Assembly.

“It will be good for him if Babulal Marandi goes alone in Assembly poll as we have already seen results of the LS polls,” said a veteran journalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Jharkhand Assembly Elections Babulal Marandi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp