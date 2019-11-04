Home Nation

Meity finds gaps in WhatsApp reply on spyware issue

Sources said in response to the Meity's notice for explanation on the breach, WhatsApp attached the vulnerability note it filed in May and the September letter to the government.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Terming the Whatsapp's reply having "certain gaps", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has decided to write to the company over its response to the government charges that the messaging company didn't inform it on time and with details that personal data of Indians were compromised by the spyware, while WhatsApp is learnt to have countered the government.

"Whatsapp has replied. We will be reaching out to them for many gaps in their reply. Everything in detail is not there. Definitely, we will be writing to them soon", said a senior IT Ministry official.

However, sources in WhatsApp said the company had responded to the government. The response was from the company's global office, they said without elaborating.

ALSO READ: Two parliamentary panels to take up WhatsApp snooping case

Sources said in response to the Meity's notice for explanation on the breach, WhatsApp attached the vulnerability note it filed in May and the September letter to the government.

Thus, the Facebook-owned company is learnt to have countered the government charge that it didn't inform it about a privacy breach on the messaging platform.

It stated in the September letter that 121 Indians were compromised by the Israeli spyware Pegasus. WhatsApp didn't comment on details of its reply to Meity.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp says it alerted government of privacy breach in May, Centre denies it

"We are looking into their reply. When their ((WhatsApp) communications came on May 20, CERT had already issued a vulnerability report on May 17. We had taken action. Thus, their information had no relevance. Our stand on vulnerability on account of this has not changed since May 17. The government acted on information available elsewhere and CERTs of other countries, not on WhatsApp's information," said another official of the ministry.

The Ministry had asked WhatsApp to explain the breach. There was a revelation by WhatsApp that Indian jounalists and rights activists were among users targeted by an Israeli spyware. The disclosure followed a lawsuit filed in a San Francisco court last week where WhatsApp alleged that Israeli NSO Group targeted some 1,400 WhatsApp users with Pegasus.

CERT-In is the nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents. It collects, analyses and disseminates information of cyber incidents.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp snoopgate: Congress says 'dishonest' government refusing to answer relevant questions

On May 17, CERT-In said vulnerability had been reported in WhatsApp, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the affected system. "This vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to a buffer overflow condition error".

Giving a "high" severity rating, CERT-In suggested upgrade to latest version of WhatsApp.

Whatsapp has triggered enough political heat in India as two parliamentary standing committees -- panels on home and information technology -- are expected to seek details of the alleged breach from the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Spyware Meity
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp