Home Nation

Not responsible for stalemate situation: Shiv Sena leaders after meeting Governor

The development came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of cabinet portfolios and the term of CM's post for 2.5 years each.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Raut, who is one of the spokespersons of Shiv Sena, is also the leader of the party in both the houses in Parliament.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena is not creating any hurdles in formation of a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday after meeting the governor as the political stalemate saw no sign of resolution nearly two weeks after assembly election results.

Whoever enjoys majority should be allowed to form govt, said Raut, who has been at the forefront of vociferously articulating the Sena's demand for equal distribution of power and sharing the chief minister's post.

The Rajya Sabha MP described his meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as a "courtesy call".

"We informed the governor that the Shiv Sena is not responsible for the current political situation in the state over formation of new government," he said.

ALSO READ: Will meet Maharashtra Governor on Monday, ask him to invite single largest party to form government, says Sanjay Raut

Raut, who is also executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said his party is not creating any hurdles in formation of the new government in Maharashtra, where assembly election results were announced on October 24.

"The governor heard us patiently. We put forth our point of view," Raut said.

"The governor informed us that there is some time for government formation in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, claims Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

"The governor told that any political party (which commands majority) can come forward and stake claim (to form government)," Raut said.

"We agree that the governor is functioning within the framework of the Constitution," said the Rajya Sabha member.

Raut was accompanied by party colleague and Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam, who met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The meeting came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post.

The BJP has rejected Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

In the October 21 polls to the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Bhagat Singh Koshyari Shiv Sena Governor meet Maharashtra government maharashtra elections
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp