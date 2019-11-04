Home Nation

Restive AJSU wants bigger seat share in Jharkhand elections

BJP faces a bigger demand for seats from its restive ally AJSU-P in Jharkhand for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP faces a bigger demand for seats from its restive ally AJSU-P in Jharkhand for the upcoming Assembly polls. AJSU-P had contested eight seats and won five in 2014 Assembly elections but has claimed 20-22 seats claiming that it has expanded its base immensely and had a better win rate in the last polls.

“We had a win ratio of 60% in 2014. We deserve more,” said AJSU-P Spokesperson Deosharan Bhagat.

“In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we contested just one, but won it,” he added, adding, “The party has prepared for all 81 seats and is sure to win seats in double-digit this time.” 

Bhagat, however, said that a final decision will be taken by the central leadership. 

AJSU-P largely banks on the politically powerful and landed Mahto community, which holds 30% of the total votes. It believes it is more popular after Chandra Prakash Chaudhary was elected Giridh MP and would like to field candidates in all six assembly segments of his parliamentary constituency. 

While no decision has been taken on seat sharing, BJP insiders say, AJSU-P is likely to get 8 -10 Assembly seats against its demand.

“We will discuss it and share seats by consensus,” said a senior BJP leader requesting anonymity. Out of 81 Assembly seats, AJSU-P is likely to get around 10 seats,” he added.

“We will be deciding soon and settle the seats before the deadline,” said State BJP Vice President Deepak Prakash. 

In 2014 polls, BJP and AJSU-P together bagged 42 seats against 41 seats required to form the government. However, to check its ally, BJP inducted 6 MLAs from Babulal Marandi’s JVM-P. 

