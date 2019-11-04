Home Nation

SC issues notice to Professor Anand Teltumbde in Bhima-Koregaon case

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra issued a notice to Teltumbde who was released on February 2, 2019, after his arrest.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anand Teltumbde, professor of Goa Institute of Management addressing the media persons (Express Photo by D Sampathkumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Professor Anand Teltumbde after Maharashtra government filed a petition challenging the order of a Pune court releasing him in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case.

Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the order issued by the Pune Sessions Court contending Teltumbde made inflammatory speeches at the place of the incident.

Pune Sessions Court had on February 2, 2019, ordered the release of Teltumbde, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management, terming the arrest illegal.

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

TAGS
Anand Teltumbde Bhima-Koregaon case SC notice
Comments

