Social media users can attract NSA over Ayodhya posts

UP DGP said that the social media platforms were being closely monitored by a team of officials and any objectionable or inflammatory post would invite action.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh has said that the state will not hesitate to book offenders on social media platforms under the National Security Act (NSA) if they caused a law and order situation ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.

"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, will anybody be allowed to take law in their hands. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," the DGP said.

ALSO READ: Citizens must act responsibly, use social media with restraint, says Ayodhya DM ahead of SC verdict

He further said that the social media platforms were being closely monitored by a team of officials and any objectionable or inflammatory post would invite action.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench had heard the Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya before November 17, when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires.

ALSO READ: Right-wing leaders promise they won’t celebrate or protest Ayodhya verdict

The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built.

