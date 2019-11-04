Home Nation

These MP jail convicts are writing letters of forgiveness to victims, kin, courtesy Mahatma Gandhi

More than 200 inmates of Narsinghpur Central Jail have written letters to those who lost loved ones due to the crime committed by them.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Letters of forgiveness

Narsinghpur Central Jail inmates writing 'Letters of Forgiveness'. (Photo | EPS/Ashish Jain)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s famous words 'Paap se ghrina karo, paapi se nahi' (Hate the sin and not the sinner), convicted inmates of Narsinghpur Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh are writing 'Letters of Forgiveness' to families of those who fell prey to crimes committed by them.

More than 200 inmates of the jail who are undergoing varied jail sentences after being convicted in murder, rape, drug smuggling and other criminal cases have already written letters to those who lost loved ones due to the crime committed by them.

The ‘Letter of Forgiveness’ mission which marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi started on Diwali and is slowly gathering momentum among all convicted inmates of the jail, which houses around 1000 inmates.

'Letter of Forgiveness' written by one of the inmates of Narsinghpur Central
Jail. (Photo | EPS / Ashish Jain)

The letters mention about the crime committed by them making their every night an amavasya (darkest night) and their inner conscience and guilty conscious feeling prompting to write the letters to families who are victims of crime committed by them.

“We started this initiative on Diwali to tell families who fell prey to our crime that while everyone cleans dirt from their house on Diwali, we’ve started cleaning our inner self by not only repenting for the crime committed by us but also saying sorry from our heart to those whose lives were plunged into darkness due to our acts,” said a murder convict lodged at the jail.

Another murder convict, added, “if these letters strike a chord with those for whom it’s written, it would help us live harmoniously as austere citizens with everyone in the society after completing the jail term.”

“Many of the letters of forgiveness have already been posted to the victim families with a fervent hope that those families might have lit diyas (lamps) of forgiveness for us in their hearts,” said an inmate convicted in an NDPS Act case.

According to Narsinghpur Central Jail Superintendent Shephali Tiwari (who is the prime mind behind the initiative), “Anyone who has committed crime deserves an opportunity to plead forgiveness. Our country has emotional and forgiving people for which this initiative has been started to ensure that after the convict serves the jail term for the crime, he should get chance to live harmoniously in the society sans any bitterness.”

She added that the initiative which marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations is now also seeing under trials and convict inmates at the Jail, writing to their own families similar letters containing pledge of having quit all bad habits and never taking to crime again. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narsinghpur Central Jail  Letters of forgiveness
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp